Taiwan Stock Market May See Another Soft Start

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 150 points or 1.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,625-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat ahead of the FOMC statement later today - with a hint of downside on trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the technology and plastic stocks were offset by gains from the financials.

For the day, the index fell 32.93 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 11,627.84 after trading between 11,607.26 and 11,649.73.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 0.97 percent, while Mega Financial added 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.46 percent, Fubon Financial rose 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.79 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.23 percent, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.77 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.01 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.77 percent, MediaTek dipped 0.35 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.12 percent, Formosa Plastic dipped 0.21 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks showed a lack of direction again on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 27.88 points or 0.10 percent to 27,881.72, while the NASDAQ lost 5.64 points or 0.07 percent to 8,616.18 and the S&P 500 fell 3.44 points or 0.11 percent to 3,132.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as House Democrats announcing an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The deal will allow the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) - to move forward.

That follows conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China with expectations the U.S. may delay imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods. However, a deal is unlikely to be completed this week, reports said.

Traders also were reluctant to make moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday despite lingering concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $59.24 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.