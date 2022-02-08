Taiwan Stock Market May See Additional Support On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, jumping almost 300 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,965-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued bargain hunting and optimism over earnings news. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, weakness from the cement and plastic stocks and a mixed picture from the technology companies.

For the day, the index gained 66.26 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 17,966.56 after trading between 17,955.95 and 18,063.55.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.46 percent, while Mega Financial accelerated 2.50 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.70 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.39 percent, First Financial jumped 1.75 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.50 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.10 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.65 percent, Hon Hai Precision rallied 2.43 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.22 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.64 percent, MediaTek shed 0.45 percent, Delta Electronics sank 0.74 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 1.40 percent, Nan Ya Plastics declined 1.01 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.11 percent and Taiwan Cement slumped 0.32 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off early weakness on Tuesday and picked up steam as the session progressed, ending firmly in positive territory.

The Dow spiked 371.65 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 35,462.78, while the NASDAQ jumped 178.79 points or 1.28 percent to end at 14,194.79 and the S&P 500 gained 37.67 points or 0.84 percent to close at 4,521.54.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels as they digest the latest batch of quarterly earnings news.

Motorcycle maker Harley Davidson (HOG) and education technology company Chegg (CHGG) led the way higher, while drug giant Pfizer fell under pressure.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit widened modestly in December.

Crude oil prices settled sharply lower Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Oil prices dropped with traders eyeing U.S.-Iran talks, which if successful could flood the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.96 or about 2.2 percent at $89.36 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.