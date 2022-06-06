Taiwan Stock Market May See Additional Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 250 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,600-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild support thanks to bargain hunting and supported by crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the technology and plastic stocks, while the financials were mixed and the cement companies were soft.

For the day, the index gained 53.39 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 16,605.96 after trading between 16,509.01 and 16,654.12.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.55 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.26 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.94 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.47 percent, First Financial eased 0.19 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 2.56 percent, Hon Hai Precision strengthened 1.32 percent, Largan Precision skyrocketed 8.38 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.46 percent, MediaTek gained 0.78 percent, Delta Electronics climbed 1.06 percent, Novatek Microelectronics accelerated 1.37 percent, Formosa Plastics spiked 1.40 percent, Nan Ya Plastics was up 0.12 percent, Asia Cement was down 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement slid 0.36 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday but faded throughout the session, although they still managed to finish with mild gains.

The Dow added 16.08 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 32,915.78, while the NASDAQ gained 48.64 points or 0.40 percent to close at 12,061.37 and the S&P 500 rose 12.89 points or 0.31 percent to end at 4,121.43.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp pullback last Friday.

Strength in overseas markets has carried over on to Wall Street amid reports of a possible U.S. tariff cut on Chinese goods.

But traders may be reluctant to take long positions ahead of consumer price inflation data due out later in the week. The numbers will be in the spotlight as traders focus on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower on Monday after Saudi Arabia substantially raised crude prices for July. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.37 or 0.3 percent at $118.50 after climbing to $121 a barrel earlier in the session.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide May data for consumer prices later today; in April, overall inflation was up 0.39 percent on month and 3.38 percent on year, while wholesale prices surged an annual 15.07 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.