Taiwan Stock Market May See Additional Support

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 90 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,315-point plateau and it's got another green light again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on continued optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 18.90 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 11,315.02 after trading between 11,295.44 and 11,341.03.

Among the actives, Mega Financial collected 0.51 percent, while CTBC Financial gained 0.24 percent, Fubon Financial slid 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 1.04 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.19 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.11 percent, Hon Hai Precision eased 0.12 percent, Largan Precision and Asia Cement both shed 0.46 percent, Taiwan Cement fell 0.24 percent, Formosa Plastic eased 0.10 percent and Cathay Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 touching a record closing high.

The Dow added 132.66 points or 0.49 percent to end at 27,090.72, while the NASDAQ gained 82.87 points or 1.01 percent to 8,325.99 and the S&P 500 rose 16.87 points or 0.56 percent to 3,039.42.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

The end of a 40-day strike at auto giant General Motors (GM) added to the positive sentiment, as members of the United Auto Workers union approved a new four-year contract.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak on worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.85 or 1.5 percent at $55.81 a barrel.

