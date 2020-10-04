Taiwan Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long weekend for the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Taiwan stock market had moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 280 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,515-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to the uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 47.88 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 12,515.61 after trading between 12,466.58 and 12,568.68.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.26 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.55 percent, Fubon Financial increased 0.60 percent, First Financial slid 0.24 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 0.78 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.46 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 3.82 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.52 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.45 percent, Catcher Technology soared 3.42 percent, MediaTek shed 0.49 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.38 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.36 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.49 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session, with the NASDAQ posting particularly steep losses.

The Dow shed 134.09 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,682.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 251.49 points or 2.22 percent to end at 11,075.02 and the S&P 500 sank 32.36 points or 0.96 percent to close at 3,348.44. For the week, the Dow surged 1.9 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both climbed 1.5 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came following news that Trump and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus. This just a month before Election Day and has led to additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in September.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of sharp spikes in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.67 or 4.3 percent at $37.05 a barrel.

