Taiwan Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 110 points or 1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Market now rests just above the 12,110-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East - although surging oil prices will offer support. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 9.93 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 12,110.43 after trading between 12,023.60 and 12,197.64.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.59 percent, while Fubon Financial and Mega Financial both added 0.65 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.45 percent, First Financial perked 0.63 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.15 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.51 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.88 percent, Largan Precision plunged 2.98 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 1.72 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.59 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.20 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.34 percent and Formosa Plastic accelerated 1.91 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks were down on Friday, pulling back from record highs in the previous session.

The Dow shed 233.92 points or 0.81 percent to 28,634.88, while the NASDAQ lost 71.42 points or 0.79 percent to 9.020.77 and the S&P 500 fell 23.00 points or 0.71 percent to 3,234.85. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the S&P fell 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid rising geopolitical tensions following news a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

The act was said to be a deterrent against future Iranian aggression, although Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be revenge.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell at a faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid the escalation in tensions in the Middle East, plus a drop in U.S. stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.87 or 3.1 percent at $63.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 20.

