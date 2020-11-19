Taiwan Stock Market May Reverse Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 550 points or 4.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,720-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with technology stocks expected to push markets into the green. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the technology and cement stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 50.86 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 13,722.43 after trading between 13,700.04 and 13,785.92.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 0.72 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial tanked 2.00 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.55 percent, First Financial shed 0.46 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 0.77 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.41 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation sank 0.77 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.36 percent, Largan Precision eased 0.14 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.26 percent, MediaTek added 0.69 percent, Formosa Plastic was up 0.11 percent, Asia Cement was down 0.56 percent and Taiwan Cement gained 0.47 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened lower on Thursday but picked up ground as the day progressed and finally ended in positive territory.

The Dow added 44.81 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 29,483.23, while the NASDAQ jumped 103.11 points or 0.87 percent to end at 11,904.71 and the S&P 500 rose 14.08 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,581.87.

The gains by the NASDAQ reflected expectations that new lockdowns as a result of the recent spike in coronavirus cases will benefit technology companies, as was seen earlier in the pandemic. Data showed 170,161 new coronavirus cases in the U.S. on Wednesday, while daily deaths hit 1,848.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases has led several states to impose new restrictions and lockdowns, possibly leading more Americans to again relying on tech as they work from home.

The markets also got a boost from comments from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has agreed to resume negotiations over a new stimulus bill.

In economic news, the Labor Department said jobless claims unexpectedly spiked last week, while the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales jumped more than expected,

Crude oil futures ended lower on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe and fresh lockdown measures raised concerns for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.08 or 0.2 percent at $41.74 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release October numbers for exports orders and Q3 data for current account later today. Export orders are tipped to rise 8.2 percent on year, slowing from 9.9 percent in September. The current account surplus in Q2 was $21.77 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.