Taiwan Stock Market May Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 290 points or 2.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,780-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism that countries will soon reopen their economies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index skidded 157.39 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 10,780.88 after trading between 10,777.46 and 10,894.17.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.01 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial declined 1.26 percent, Fubon Financial dropped 0.98 percent, First Financial fell 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial shed 0.92 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.35 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.60 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.76 percent, Largan Precision tanked 2.03 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 2.92 percent, MediaTek plunged 2.14 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.70 percent and Formosa Plastic was down 1.88 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shrugged off a sharply lower open on Thursday, rebounding to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 377.37 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 23,625.34, while the NASDAQ climbed 80.56 points or 0.91 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 rose 32.50 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,852.50.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders again were optimistic about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.

The early sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the economic outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of "significant downside risks" during a speech on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and settled at six-week high on Thursday, on hopes energy demand will see an increase as some states in America are opening up businesses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.27 or 9 percent at $27.56 a barrel, the highest close for a front-month contract since April 3.

