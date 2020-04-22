Taiwan Stock Market May Pick Up Steam On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 310 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 10,310-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices and stimulus hopes. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index was up 19.32 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 10,307.74 after trading between 10,140.09 and 10,310.85.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.54 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.18 percent, CTBC Financial skidded 1.07 percent, Fubon Financial climbed 1.15 percent, First Financial sank 0.75 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 0.98 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation spiked 2.70 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.54 percent, Largan Precision lost 0.54 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.93 percent, MediaTek tumbled 2.12 percent, Formosa Plastic rose 0.12 percent, Asia Cement retreated 1.66 percent and Taiwan Cement lost 0.48 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 23,475.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 232.15 points or 2.81 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 soared 62.75 points or 2.29 percent to 2,799.31.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a substantial rebound in oil prices after the historic drop earlier this week when the front month crude oil contract turned negative for the first time in history.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.21 or 19.1 percent at $13.78 a barrel, after having dropped to a low of $10.26 earlier in the session. Prices had hit a high of $16.20 before paring some gains.

Buying interest was also generated by news that the Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing. The $484 billion aid package was approved unanimously by the Senate and now heads to the House, which could approve the bill as soon as later today.

