Taiwan Stock Market May Head South Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 325 points or 2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,425-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on continued COVID-19 worries and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 99.67 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 17,427.76 after trading between 17,369.79 and 17,535.23.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.18 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.88 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.41 percent, Fubon Financial shed 0.54 percent, First Financial dropped 0.86 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.92 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.51 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 2.08 percent, Largan Precision dipped 0.25 percent, Catcher Technology soared 4.03 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.94 percent, Delta Electronics advanced 0.99 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.49 percent, Asia Cement skidded 1.06 percent, Taiwan Cement declined 1.08 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained largely under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow plummeted 652.22 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 34,483.72, while the NASDAQ tumbled 245.14 points or 1.55 percent to close at 15,537.69 and the S&P 500 dropped 88.26 points or 1.90 percent to end at 4,567.01.

The sell-off on Wall Street partly reflected renewed concerns about the new coronavirus variant after Moderna's (MRNA) CEO said in an interview that COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be less effective against Omicron.

Stocks saw further downside after Federal Reserve Jerome Powell suggested during Congressional testimony that the central bank would discuss accelerating the pace at which it reduces its asset purchases during the next monetary policy meeting to contend with inflation.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid fresh concerns about the outlook for oil and jet fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $3.77 or 5.4 percent at $66.18 a barrel.

