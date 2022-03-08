Taiwan Stock Market May Find Traction On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 1,100 points or 7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,825-point plateau and it's absolutely overdue for support despite a weak lead.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply lower again on Tuesday with damage across the board, especially from the financials, technology stocks and plastics.

For the day, the index plunged 353.44 points or 2.06 percent to finish at 16,825.25 after trading between 16,764.78 and 17,113.67.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.52 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.80 percent, CTBC Financial tumbled 2.48 percent, Fubon Financial declined 1.52 percent, First Financial surrendered 1.76 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.86 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.26 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 3.68 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.98 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.25 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.35 percent, MediaTek sank 0.93 percent, Delta Electronics plummeted 4.66 percent, Formosa Plastic slumped 1.89 percent, Nan Ya Plastics stumbled 2.04 percent, Asia Cement skidded 1.43 percent and Taiwan Cement fell 0.32 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Tuesday but then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally ending with modest losses.

The Dow dropped 184.74 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 32,632.64, while the NASDAQ lost 35.41 points or 0.28 percent to close at 12,795.55 and the S&P 500 shed 30.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,170.70.

The volatility on Wall Street came as crude oil prices continued to skyrocket as President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid concerns about global oil supply after Biden announced a ban on import of Russian energy products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $4.30 or 3.6 percent at $123.70 a barrel.

Gas stations are raising prices along with the spike in oil futures, as AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas has reached a record high of $4.173. The national average gas price is up by nearly $0.11 a gallon from just yesterday and up more than $0.55 a gallon from a week ago.

The higher gas prices are likely to weigh on consumer spending in other areas, potentially leading to an economic slowdown even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates.

