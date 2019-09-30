Taiwan Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's day off, the Taiwan stock market had finished lower in five straight sessions - sinking more than 100 points or 1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,830-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with trade concerns tempered by tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow suit.

The TSE finished modesty lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and da mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index lost 42.31 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 10.829.68 after trading between 10,827.61 and 10,921.17 on turnover of 121.61 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.49 percent, while Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.08 percent, Largan Precision climbed 1.145 percent and MediaTek tumbled 1.86 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.

The Dow added 96.58 points or 0.36 percent to 26,916.83, while the NASDAQ gained 59.71 points or 0.75 percent to 7,999.34 and the S&P 500 rose 14.95 points or 0.50 percent to 2,976.74.

The rebound on Wall Street came after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Better than expected manufacturing data out of China also tempered some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Crude oil prices tumbled Monday and November futures contract settled at their lowest level in a month, on lingering worries about trade and rising concerns about falling energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.84 or 3.3 percent at $54.07 a barrel.

