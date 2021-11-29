Taiwan Stock Market May Find Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 325 points or 2 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,330-point plateau although it's expected to open higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive as the markets look to recover from heavy selling following the discovery of a new coronavirus strain. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit. The TSE finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the technology and cement stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 41.30 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 17,328.09 after trading between 17,167.24 and 17,415.63. Among the actives, Cathay Financial surrendered 1.50 percent, while CTBC Financial tumbled 1.62 percent, Fubon Financial dropped 0.94 percent, First Financial sank 0.85 percent, E Sun Financial slumped 1.45 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation eased 0.16 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.48 percent, Catcher Technology declined 1.65 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.49 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.60 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.48 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.47 percent and Taiwan Cement, Hon Hai Precision and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened firmly higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow climbed 236.60 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 35,135.94, while the NASDAQ surged 291.18 points or 1.88 percent to close at 15,782.83 and the S&P 500 gained 60.65 points or 1.32 percent to end at 4,655.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street after Friday's steep drop dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in at least a month. News of a new coronavirus variant contributed to the sell-off as traders worried the pandemic would continue to weigh on the global economy.

But the South African doctor who treated early cases of the new variant told the BBC countries could be panicking unnecessarily and the symptoms she had seen were extremely mild.

President Joe Biden also told reporters there is no need for the U.S. to reimpose lockdowns as a result of the new variant, helping lift stocks to new highs.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales rebounded by much more than expected in October.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday, bouncing back and regaining some ground after Friday's setback as traders looked ahead to OPEC meetings. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.80 or 2.6 percent at $69.95 a barrel.

