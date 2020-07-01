Taiwan Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 160 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,700-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with concerns over rising coronavirus cases tempered by optimism for a possible treatment. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index climbed 82.18 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 11,703.42 after trading between 11,622.64 and 11,736.39.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gathered 1.25 percent, while Mega Financial perked 1.13 percent, CTBC Financial added 0.74 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.95 percent, First Financial collected 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.72 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.44 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 1.26 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.46 percent, Largan Precision soared 2.82 percent, Catcher Technology surged 4.05 percent, MediaTek lost 0.35 percent, Asia Cement rallied 1.15 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.82 percent and Formosa Plastic was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher Wednesday but then bounced back and forth across the unchanged like and eventually finished the session mixed.

The Dow shed 77.91 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 25,734.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 95.86 points or 0.95 percent to end at 10,154.63 and the S&P 500 rose 15.57 points or 0.50 percent to close at 3,115.86.

The upward moves by the NASDAQ and S&P came after drug giant Pfizer (PFE) and German biotech company BioNTech (BNTX) announced positive data from an early-stage human trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said the most advanced of four investigational vaccine candidates was generally well tolerated and produced neutralizing antibodies.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in June, while payroll processor ADP showed a significant increase in private sector employment last month.

Crude oil futures were higher Wednesday, as data showed a sharp fall in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up $0.55 or 1.4 percent at $39.82 a barrel.

