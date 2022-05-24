Taiwan Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than 135 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,960-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the technology, cement and plastic stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index skidded 192.78 points or 1.19 percent to finish at the daily low of 15,963.63 after peaking at 16,219.80.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.57 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.39 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.66 percent, First Financial advanced 0.95 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.52 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.58 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.94 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.25 percent, MediaTek declined 1.54 percent, Delta Electronics tumbled 2.22 percent, Novatek Microelectronics surrendered 2.16 percent, Nan Ya Plastic slumped 1.09 percent, Asia Cement dropped 0.90 percent and Taiwan Cement, Hon Hai Precision, Mega Financial, E Sun Financial and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as the major averages opened in the red on Tuesday and spent most of the day there, although the Dow crept above the unchanged line at the end.

The Dow added 48.38 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 31,928.62, while the NASDAQ plummeted 270.83 points or 2.35 percent to close at 11,264.45 and the S&P 500 sank 32.27 points or 0.81 percent to end at 3,941.48.

A steep drop by shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) weighed on the tech sector after the company warned of weaker than expected second quarter results.

The pullback also reflected lingering concerns that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could lead to a recession; the Fed is due to release the minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting later today, which may shed additional light on the outlook for rates.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department reported a much steeper than expected drop in new home sales in April.

Crude oil futures slipped on Tuesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to China's increased Covid-19 curbs. Markets are also worried that aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks to control inflation could tip the global economy into a recession. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell $0.52 or 0.5 percent at $109.77 a barrel.

