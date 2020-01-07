Taiwan Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 230 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Market now rests just above the 11,880-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday as the financial shares and technology stocks were mostly in the red, while the cement companies offered mild support.

For the day, the index dropped 73.04 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 11,880.32 after trading between 11,822.40 and 11,986.03.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.12 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.22 percent, First Financial lost 0.63 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.75 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.31 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.55 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.96 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 1.26 percent, MediaTek added 0.47 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.10 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.35 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 0.49 percent and Mega Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday and eventually finished in the red.

The Dow shed 119.70 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 28,583.68, while the NASDAQ eased 2.88 points or 0.03 percent to 9,068.58 and the S&P 500 fell 9.10 points or 0.28 percent to 3,237.18.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid uncertainty about the impact of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

While traders generally seem optimistic that the war of words between Washington and Tehran will not escalate into a full-fledged military conflict, the uncertainty has kept buying interest in check.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its smallest level in three years in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector activity in the U.S. grew at a faster than expected pace in December.

Crude oil futures eased on Tuesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, after concerns about a U.S.-Iran standoff faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $62.70 a barrel.

