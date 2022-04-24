Taiwan Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 125 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,025-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology and cement stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dropped 102.81 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 17,025.09 after trading between 16,923.87 and 17,088.76.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gained 0.47 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.34 percent, CTBC Financial rallied 2.43 percent, Fubon Financial jumped 1.74 percent, First Financial collected 0.90 percent, E Sun Financial spiked 2.48 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.24 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation sank 0.83 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.49 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.29 percent, MediaTek declined 1.61 percent, Delta Electronics tanked 2.77 percent, Novatek Microelectronics plunged 3.61 percent, Nan Ya Plastic slumped 0.79 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.31 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.53 percent and Catcher Technology and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly lower on Friday and saw the losses only accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 981.40 points or 2.82 percent, while the NASDAQ plunged 335.41 points or 2.55 percent to close at 12,839.29 and the S&P 500 tumbled 121.88 points or 2.77 percent to end at 4,271.78.

For the week, the Dow slumped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 3.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.8 percent.

The continued weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve aggressively tightening monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he sees merit in "front-end loading" policy moves and indicated a 50-basis point rate hike would be on the table at the central bank's next meeting in early May.

Crude oil futures skidded on Friday on fears over falling energy demand and concerns about an economic slowdown. The dollar's surge amid Fed's aggressive stance on tightening monetary policy weighed as well on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $1.72 or 1.7 percent at $102.07 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide March data for retail sales and industrial production later today; in February, sales were up 0.2 percent on year and output rose an annual 10.01 percent.

