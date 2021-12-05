Taiwan Stock Market May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 390 points or 2.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,700-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on coronavirus and economic concerns, with oil and technology stocks likely to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly under water and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the chemicals companies were down.

For the day, the index slipped 27.76 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 17,697.14 after trading between 17,670.32 and 17,781.14.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.67 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.29 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.80 percent, Fubon Financial increased 0.27 percent, First Financial was up 0.21 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.14 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 2.40 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.99 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.34 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.85 percent, Asia Cement gathered 0.83 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.22 percent, Formosa Chemical lost 0.50 percent and Hon Hai Precision, Delta Electronics and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower and spent the remainder of the day in negative territory.

The Dow shed 59/72 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 34,580.08, while the NASDAQ plummeted 295.83 points or 1.92 percent to close at 15,085.47 and the S&P 500 lost 38.67 points or 0.84 percent to end at 4,538.43. For the week, the NASDAQ tumbled 2.6 percent, the S&P lost 1.2 percent and the Dow fell 0.9 percent.

The losses extended the volatility seen throughout the week, with stocks showing wild swings in reaction to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. After the first confirmed case in the U.S. earlier in the week, the new variant has now been detected in at least five states.

Traders also reacted to the Labor Department report showing weaker than expected U.S. job growth in November, although the jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent - its lowest since February 2020.

While the disappointing job growth has raised some concerns about the economic outlook amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Federal Reserve is not expected to deviate from accelerating the tapering of its asset purchases.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower Friday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand due to fresh restrictions following the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.24 or 0.4 percent at $66.26 a barrel.

