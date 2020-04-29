Taiwan Stock Market May Crack 11,000-Point Barrier

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, climbing more than 410 points or 4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 10,770-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in the green.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 156.16 points or 1.47 percent to finish at 10,772.22 after trading between 10,656.40 and 10,794.83.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gained 1.18 percent, while Mega Financial gathered 1.70 percent, CTBC Financial collected 1.03 percent, Fubon Financial spiked 1.86 percent, First Financial increased 1.64 percent, E Sun Financial was up 1.33 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.84 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 2.00 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.53 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 2.07 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.44 percent, MediaTek soared 6.13 percent, Formosa Plastic climbed 1.33 percent, Asia Cement perked 2.14 percent and Taiwan Cement gained 0.71 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and continued to see significant upside throughout the session after ending the previous day in the red.

The Dow surged 532.31 points or 2.21 percent to 24,633.86, while the NASDAQ soared 306.98 points or 3.57 percent to 8,914.98 and the S&P 500 jumped 76.12 points or 2.66 percent to end at 2,939.51.

The rally on Wall Street comes as upbeat news about Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir overshadowed a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said U.S. real gross domestic product decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter following the 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Markets maintained their positive bias after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its interest rate target between 0 and 0.25 percent. The Fed said it would continue with its aggressive policy stance until it feels that the economy is back on its feet.

The positive sentiment extended to the oil markets as crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous two days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 22 percent at $15.06 a barrel, after rising to a high of $16.78 at one point.

