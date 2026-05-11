Taiwan Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 3,000 points or 7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 41,790-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed with a touch of upside as ambiguity continues to reign in the Middle East. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the plastics companies and mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks. For the day, the index advanced 186.12 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 41,790.06 after trading between 41,529.25 and 42,021.78. Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.16 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.25 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.62 percent, First Financial perked 0.17 percent, Fubon Financial slumped 1.24 percent, E Sun Financial shed 0.62 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.40 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 4.05 percent, Hon Hai Precision improved 0.80 percent, Largan Precision skidded 0.97 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.46 percent, MediaTek surged 6.89 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 2.05 percent, Novatek Microelectronics fell 0.30 percent, Formosa Plastics strengthened 1.44 percent, Nan Ya Plastics rallied 3.27 percent and Asia Cement dropped 0.86 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and largely hugged the line throughout the session, finishing with slight gains.

The Dow climbed 95.31 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 49,704.47, while the NASDAQ added 27.05 points or 0.10 percent to close at a record 26,274.13 and the S&P 500 rose 13.19 points or 0.19 percent to end at 7,412.84, also a record.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength.

Crude oil futures surged after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to a U.S. proposal to end the months-long war, calling it "totally unacceptable" in a post on Truth Social. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was up $3.33 or 3.49 percent at $98.75 per barrel.

Trump later told reporters the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is on "life support" amid the ongoing dispute, describing the state of the truce "unbelievably weak."

However, U.S. markets have recently been able to shrug off concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict amid upbeat earnings news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.