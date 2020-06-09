Taiwan Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in seven straight sessions, advancing almost 700 points or 6.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,635-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with the FOMC meeting later today affording investors with an opportunity to lock in gains. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 26.79 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 11,637.11 after trading between 11,537.38 and 11,640.45.

Among the actives, Mega Financial rose 0.16 percent, while CTBC Financial and Cathay Financial both collected 0.24 percent, Fubon Financial increased 0.34 percent, First Financial shed 0.43 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.36 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.31 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.17 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.25 percent, Largan Precision sank 0.68 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.89 percent, MediaTek gained 0.61 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.66 percent, Taiwan Cement eased 0.11 percent and Formosa Plastic perked 0.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks mostly gave ground on Tuesday, although tech stocks lifted the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow dropped 300.14 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 27.272.30, while the NASDAQ added 29.01 points or 0.29 percent to end at 9,953.75 and the S&P 500 fell 25.21 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,207.18.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions. Selling pressure was subdued, however, with stocks holding on to the bulk of their gains as traders generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery.

Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders will pay close attention to the central bank's economic outlook.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as optimism about production cuts outweighed concerns about a jump in new coronavirus infections in central America and some parts across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.75 or 2 percent at $38.94 a barrel.

