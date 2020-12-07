Taiwan Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 280 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,250-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on geopolitical concerns and fears of a no deal Brexit. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 124.16 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 14,256.60 after trading between 14,142.02 and 14,306.87.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.49 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.34 percent, CTBC Financial lost 0.26 percent, Fubon Financial advanced 1.00 percent, First Financial dipped 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.98 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation surged 5.04 percent, Hon Hai Precision skyrocketed 6.03 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.46 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.76 percent, MediaTek eased 0.14 percent, Formosa Plastic rose 0.22 percent, Asia Cement added 0.46 percent and Taiwan Cement slid 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P 500 opened in the red and stayed that way, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ opened in the green on its way to a fresh record closing high.

The Dow dropped 148.47 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 20,069.79, while the NASDAQ gained 55.71 points or 0.45 percent to end at 12,519.95 and the S&P 500 fell 7.16 points or 0.19 percent to close at 3,691.96.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves after the major averages all reached record closing highs last Friday. They may be waiting for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill before making any substantial bets.

On the geopolitical scene, reports suggest that the U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators.

Also, traders have started pricing in the prospect of a no deal outcome to EU-UK trade negotiations after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to walk away from negotiations.

Oil prices retreated on Monday as rising Covid-19 cases prompted more lockdowns around the world, threatening a global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate oil futures sank 45 cents or 0.99 percent at $45.66.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide November numbers for consumer and wholesale prices later today. In October, consumer prices were down 0.08 percent on month and 0.24 percent on year, while wholesale prices tumbled an annual 7.37 percent.

