Taiwan Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, advancing more than 290 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,000-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by concerns for a renewed outbreak of Covid-19. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and cement stocks, although the technology shares were mostly lower.

For the day, the index climbed 111.84 points or 1.03 percent to finish at 11,013.26 after trading 10,942.18 and 11,039.11.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.89 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 1.33 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 1.01 percent, Fubon Financial jumped 1.35 percent, First Financial gathered 1.15 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.74 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.18 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.32 percent, Hon Hai Precision soared 3.54 percent, Largan Precision lost 0.59 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.21 percent, MediaTek shed 0.36 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.27 percent, Asia Cement spiked 1.14 percent and Taiwan Cement was up 0.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but eventually ended the session mixed.

The Dow sank 109.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 24,221.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.02 points or 0.78 percent to 9,192.34 and the S&P 500 rose 0.39 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,930.19.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. But reports of new clusters of cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the dangers of reopening economies too quickly.

The advance by the NASDAQ partly reflected gains by big-name tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all moved to the upside on the day.

Oil prices slid Monday on concerns of the outlook for energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.64 or 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

