Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, gathering more than 260 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,570-point plateau and it may see additional support again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the economy will continue to recover from the Covid-19 shutdown. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 23.07 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 11,572.93 after trading between 11,553.91 and 11,632.88.

Among the actives, Mega Financial lost 0.32 percent, while CTBC Financial advanced 1.00 percent, First Financial collected 0.67 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.79 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.95 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.13 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.86 percent, Catcher Technology increased 0.22 percent, MediaTek soared 5.49 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.58 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.82 percent, Formosa Plastic climbed 1.17 percent and Cathay Financial, Fubon Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, shaking off early directionless trade to finish in the green.

The Dow added 153.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,024.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 110.35 points or 1.11 percent to end at 10,056.47 and the S&P 500 rose 20.12 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,117.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism the U.S. economy will quickly recover from the coronavirus-induced setback. Recent retail sales and employment data far exceeded estimates, helping reinforce hopes of a V-shaped recovery even as most economists urge caution.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Traders shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a continued nosedive in existing home sales in May.

Crude oil prices rose fairly sharply on Monday as traders continued to bet energy demand will increase despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus infections. West Texas Crude oil futures contracts for July expired at $40.46 barrel, gaining $0.71 or 1.8 percent for the session.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see May figures for industrial production and retail sales later today; in April, Industrial production was up 3.51 percent on year, while retail sales dropped an annual 10.2 percent.

