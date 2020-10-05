Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market had climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 310 points or 2.25 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 12,550-point plateau and it's called higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat as Donald Trump's release from the hospital cuts into the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. political scene. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 32.67 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 12,548.28 after trading between 12,519.12 and 12,637.62.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.39 percent, while CTBC Financial skidded 1.36 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 1.67 percent, First Financial collected 0.49 percent, E Sun Financial shed 0.59 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company eased 0.12 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.53 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.39 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.93 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.83 percent, MediaTek gained 0.66 percent, Formosa Plastic jumped 1.78 percent, Formosa Chemical rallied 1.18 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.84 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.97 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, offsetting the weakness in the previous session and sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 465.83 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 28,148.64, while the NASDAQ surged 257.47 points or 2.32 percent to end at 11,332.49 and the S&P 500 spiked 60.19 points or 1.80 percent to close at 3,408.63.

The rally on Wall Street came on positive reports about Trump's health after he was rushed to Walter Reed hospital on Friday; he was released from the hospital late Monday.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in September.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package, as well as an escalation in a workers strike in Norway. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $2.17 or 5.9 percent at $39.22 a barrel.

