Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 300 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,800-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat and rising oil prices and optimism for stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the cement and plastic sectors, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 92.38 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 12,802.30 after trading between 12,739.99 and 12,816.39.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.13 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial lost 0.26 percent, Fubon Financial collected0.24 percent, First Financial climbed 1.07 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.74 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.82 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.43 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.26 percent, Largan Precision rallied 2.10 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.46 percent, MediaTek slid 0.27 percent, Asia Cement advanced 0.99 percent, Taiwan Cement surged 2.31 percent and Formosa Plastic perked 0.64 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as the NASDAQ hit a fresh record closing high.

The Dow jumped 373.05 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 27,201.52, while the NASDAQ added 57.23 points or 0.52 percent to end at 10,998.40 and the S&P 500 rose 21.26 points or 0.64 percent to close at 3,327.77.

The continued strength in the broader markets reflected optimism that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill after both sides noted progress in talks.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in service sector activity in July. But traders shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing a slowdown in private sector job growth last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, lifted by data showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.49 or 1.2 percent at $42.19 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release July numbers for consumer and wholesale prices later today; in June, consumer prices were up 0.39 percent on month and down 0.76 percent on year, while wholesale prices plummeted an annual 10.36 percent.

