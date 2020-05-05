Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 630 points or 6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 10,775-point plateau and it's tipped to see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing Covid-19 concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index added 54.13 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 10,774.61 after trading between 10,735.01 and 10,833.53.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gained 0.26 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.70 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.77 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.25 percent, First Financial was up 0.69 percent, E Sun Financial perked 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.65 percent, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.54 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.19 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.73 percent, Formosa Plastic increased 0.35 percent, MediaTek added 0.50 percent, Asia Cement soared 1.74 percent and Taiwan Cement accelerated 1.54 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 133.33 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 23,883.09, while the NASDAQ jumped 98.41 points or 1.13 percent to 8,809.12 and the S&P 500 gained 25.70 points or 0.90 percent to end at 2,868.44.

The higher open on Wall Street was a positive reaction to optimism that states will soon start to ease shutdown restrictions as Covid-19 concerns start to fade.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector activity contracted for the first time since December of 2009 in April.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a fifth straight session as prices rose sharply Tuesday amid easing worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $4.17 or 20.5 percent at $24.56 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than two weeks.

