Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 540 points or 5.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,000-point plateau and it figures to find additional support again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic amidst continued volatility, thanks to hopes for economic stimulus to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to at least open higher but are likely in for another wild ride.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 25.90 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 11,003.54 after trading between 10,830.22 and 11,032.47.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.17 percent, while Mega Financial skidded 1.26 percent, CTBC Financial sank 1.15 percent, First Financial fell 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial shed 0.53 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.49 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.66 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.38 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 1.93 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.89 percent, MediaTek jumped 1.91 percent, Asia Cement tumbled 2.78 percent, Taiwan Cement slid 0.60 percent, Formosa Plastic eased 0.34 percent and Fubon Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks showed wild swings on Tuesday before eventually finishing the day sharply higher.

The Dow surged 826.82 points or 3.47 percent to end at 24,677.84, while the NASDAQ soared 315.08 points or 3.96 percent to 8,265.75 and the S&P 500 jumped 94.85 points or 3.45 percent to 2,841.41.

The initial strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting after the Dow plummeted by more than 2,000 points on Monday to its lowest closing level in over a year.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders expressed uncertainty about the timing and efficacy of Trump's proposed measures. Stocks showed a strong move back to the upside in the afternoon as traders expressed confidence that the government will eventually provide additional stimulus.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, one day after prices plummeted almost 25 percent as Saudi Arabia threatened to flood the market following a spat with Russia over production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April climbed $4.47 or 14.85 percent to $34.64 a barrel.

