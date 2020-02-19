Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 165 points or 1.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,760-point plateau and it's expected to find additional support again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat in easing coronavirus concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and plastic stocks, while the cement and technology companies were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 109.86 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 11,758.84 after trading between 11,654.16 and 11,783.43.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.60 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 1.67 percent, CTBC Financial gathered 0.87 percent, Fubon Financial perked 0.76 percent, First Financial increased 0.82 percent, E Sun Financial soared 2.58 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.40 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.31 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.48 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 2.05 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.02 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.89 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.32 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.81 percent and Formosa Plastic was up 1.48 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow added 115.84 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 29,348.03, while the NASDAQ gained 84.44 points or 0.87 percent to 9,817.18 and the S&P 500 rose 15.86 points or 0.47 percent to 3,386.15.

Easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the strength on Wall Street after Chinese officials reported the lowest number of newly confirmed cases since late January.

A rebound by shares of Apple (AAPL) also generated some positive sentiment, with the tech giant jumping by 1.5 percent after slumping by 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices increased more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department noted a pullback in new residential construction last month.

Toward the end of the trading day, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which reiterated Fed officials believe leaving interest rates at their current levels is likely to remain appropriate for some time.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand eased after reports said the number of coronavirus cases fell down for a second straight day in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $1.24, or 2.4 percent at $53.29 a barrel.

