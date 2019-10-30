Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 90 point or 0.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,380-point plateau and it's called higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision as well as solid economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher again on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 46.41 points or 0.41 percent to finish at the daily high of 11,380.28 after moving as low as 11,306.95.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial sank 0.73 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.51 percent, CTBC Financial fell 0.24 percent, First Financial was up 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial spiked 1.86 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.69 percent, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.74 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.12 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.58 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.89 percent, Asia Cement slid 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement dropped 0.74 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.61 percent and Fubon Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Wednesday and finished in the green.

The Dow added 115.27 points or 0.43 percent to 27,186.69, while the NADAQ gained 27.12 points or 0.33 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 rose 9.88 points or 0.33 percent to 3,046.77.

Stocks showed a lack of direction until the Fed announced its decision to lower interest rates for the third straight meeting, from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent. Traders were unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the Fed may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased more than anticipated in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and closed at their lowest levels in about a week on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.48 or 0.9 percent at 55.06 a barrel.

