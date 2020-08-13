Taiwan Stock Market Likely To Head South Again On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled 225 points or 2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,760-point plateau although it's likely to turn lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on concerns over coronavirus stimulus and falling oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the technology companies were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 92.78 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 12,763.13 after trading between 12,717.13 and 12,812.80.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.62 percent, while Mega Financial dropped 0.82 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.52 percent, Fubon Financial rose 0.36 percent, First Financial increased 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.56 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.39 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.84 percent, Hon Hai Precision plunged 2.33 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.28 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 3.88 percent, MediaTek added 0.59 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.86 percent, Taiwan Cement gathered 0.49 percent and Formosa Plastic gained 0.25 percent.

Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks were lackluster on Thursday, lingering near the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow shed 80.12 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 27,896.72, while the NASDAQ added 30.26 points or 0.27 percent to end at 11,042.50 and the S&P 500 fell 6.92 points or 0.20 percent to close at 3,373.43.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Democrats and White House officials remain at an impasse over a coronavirus relief bill.

The ongoing stalemate over a new stimulus bill has raised concerns the economic recovery implied by recent data could stall.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined by more than expected last week.

Oil prices were down on Thursday after the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for global oil demand for 2020 to 91.9 million barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dipped $0.28 or 0.66 percent at $42.27, after having jumped 2.6 percent on Wednesday.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see Q2 figures for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts calling for a decline of 0.73 percent on year after the 1.59 percent gain in the previous three months.

