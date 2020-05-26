Taiwan Stock Market Inherits Firm Lead For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 180 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just shy of the 11,000-point plateau and it figures to cross that barrier with ease on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for economic recovery as economies continue to reopen. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 126.03 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 10,997.21 after trading between 10,903.32 and 11,046.22.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.92 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.99 percent, CTBC Financial gained 1.01 percent, Fubon Financial increased 1.80 percent, First Financial collected 0.90 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.20 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.66 percent, Hon Hai Precision gathered 1.63 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.35 percent, Catcher Technology accelerated 2.59 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.66 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.68 percent, Taiwan Cement added 0.82 percent and MediaTek was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened firmly higher on Tuesday and remained well in the green throughout the session.

The Dow surged 529.95 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 24,995.11, while the NASDAQ added 15.63 points or 0.17 percent to 9,340.22 and the S&P 500 rose 36.32 points or 1.23 percent to end at 2,991.77.

The rally on Wall Street was fueled by optimism for a possible vaccine for the Covid-19 virus as U.S. biotech company Novavax said Monday it started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine and that it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July.

There was also a positive reaction to news that several states are continuing to relax lockdown restrictions and reopening more businesses.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid rising optimism for improved energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.10 or 3.3 percent at $34.35 a barrel.

