Taiwan Stock Market Has Strong Lead For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than 135 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,265-point plateau and it figures to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat is easing concerns for the outlook of interest rates, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks, cement companies and plastics.

For the day, the index spiked 297.42 points or 1.86 percent to finish at the daily high of 16,266.22 after moving as low as 16,075.91.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial increased 2.14 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 1.74 percent, CTBC Financial surged 5.14 percent, Fubon Financial accelerated 2.68 percent, First Financial collected 1.14 percent, E Sun Financial climbed 2.08 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 3.11 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation, strengthened 1.62 percent, Hon Hai Precision and Catcher Technology both advanced 0.92 percent, Largan Precision and MediaTek both rallied 2.16 percent, Delta Electronics soared 3.35 percent, Novatek Microelectronics added 3.23 percent, AU Optronics was up 2.36 percent, Formosa Plastics gathered 1.43 percent, Nan Ya Plastics perked 0.73 percent, Asia Cement improved 1.57 percent and Taiwan Cement gained 1.20 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, finishing sharply higher.

The Dow surged 575.76 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,212.96, while the NASDAQ soared 390.43 points or 3.33 percent to end at 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 spiked 100.40 points or 2.47 percent to close at 4,158.24.

For the week, the Dow soared 6.2 percent, the NASDAQ rallied 6.8 percent and the S&P gained 6.6 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a Commerce Department report showing a slowdown in the pace of core consumer price growth in April. The data contributed to optimism that the Fed will slow the pace of monetary policy tightening in the second half of the year.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid rising hopes about increased demand for fuel during the summer season, and the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.98 or 0.9 percent at $115.07 a barrel.

