Taiwan Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Thursday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 150 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,825-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains positive on easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, plus support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financial and technology shares.

For the day, the index rose 37.56 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 17,826.83 after trading between 17,799.72 and 17,870.16.

Among the actives, Mega Financial fell 0.28 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.58 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.53 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.27 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.96 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.70 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.64 percent, MediaTek shed 0.46 percent, Delta Electronics dipped 0.19 percent, Formosa Plastic was down 0.48 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.32 percent and Cathay Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off a sluggish start on Wednesday, quickly moving higher and finishing in the green.

The Dow jumped 261.19 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 35,753.89, while the NASDAQ spiked 180.81 points or 1.18 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 47.33 points or 1.02 percent to end at 4,696.56.

The markets drew strength from easing worries about Omicron and U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence improved by much more than expected in the month of December.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February spiked $1.64 or 2.3 percent at $72.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see November data for industrial production and retail sales later today; in October, output was up 11.25 percent on year and sales climbed an annual 6.65 percent.

