Taiwan Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 150 points or 1.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,700-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC's decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index collected 72.93 points or 0.63 percent to finish at the daily high of 11,700.77 after moving as low as 11,622.58.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial accelerated 1.68 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.33 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.68 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.88 percent, First Financial fell 0.22 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.75 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.22 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed1.11 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.11 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.94 percent, Asia Cement perked 1.08 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.12 percent and Formosa Plastic, Catcher Technology and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive, mostly in response to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement.

The Dow added 29.58 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 27,911.30, while the NASDAQ gained 37.87 points or 0.44 percent to 8,654.05 and the S&P rose 9.11 points or 0.29 percent to 3,141.63.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged following three straight rate cuts. The decision was widely expected, although the Fed's projections showed a majority of meeting participants now expect interest rates to remain on hold throughout 2020.

In its accompanying statement, the Fed said the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support a sustained economic expansion, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.

Crude oil prices eased on Wednesday after data showed a surprise increase in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended down $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $58.76 a barrel.

