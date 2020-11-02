Taiwan Stock Market Has A Green Light For Tuesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday snapped the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 350 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,590-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial and cement stocks, while the technology companies were mixed.

For the day, the index added 44.97 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 12,591.31 after trading between 12,480.66 and 12,594.34.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.65 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 1.45 percent, CTBC Financial rose 0.55 percent, Fubon Financial accelerated 1.84 percent, First Financial rallied 2.00 percent, E Sun Financial gathered 1.23 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.81 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 3.42 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.03 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.83 percent, MediaTek plunged 3.69 percent, Formosa Plastic added 0.76 percent, Asia Cement perked 1.46 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.12 percent and Largan Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the trading day, cutting into losses from last week.

The Dow jumped 423.45 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 26,925.05, while the NASDAQ added 46.02 points or 0.42 percent to end at 10,957.61 and the S&P 500 rose 40.28 points or 1.23 percent to close at 3,310.24.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting, looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's carnage.

In economic news, the Institute For Supply Management said growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. increased less than expected in September.

The upside was somewhat limited, however, by caution ahead of tomorrow's presidential election.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday as strong economic data from the United States, China and Europe helped to ease concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.02 or 2.8 percent at $36.81 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.