Taiwan Stock Market Has A Green Light For Tuesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has ended lower in three straight sessions, declining almost 425 points or 4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,300-point plateau although it may regain its footing on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC announced plans to buy corporate bonds. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index lost 123.68 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 11,306.26 after trading between 11,299.45 and 11,469.84.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.49 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.63 percent, CTBC Financial slid 0.50 percent, Fubon Financial dipped 0.35 percent, First Financial sank 1.08 percent, E Sun Financial slipped 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 2.06 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.91 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 1.28 percent, Largan Precision eased 0.48 percent, Catcher Technology retreated 0.91 percent, Asia Cement retreated 1.02 percent, Taiwan Cement declined 0.93 percent, Formosa Plastic was down 0.46 percent and MediaTek was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive even though stocks opened sharply lower on Monday before staging an afternoon rally to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 157.62 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 25,763.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 137.21 points or 1.43 percent to end at 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,066.59.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections after Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale market. Data also showed an increase in cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Selling pressure waned, however, as traders continued to express optimism about the economy after the New York Federal Reserve reported that regional manufacturing activity steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May.

Stocks turned positive after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as hopes about production cuts outweighed concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a spike in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled at $37.12 a barrel, gaining $0.86 or 2.4 percent for the session.

