Taiwan Stock Market Has A Green Light

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had declined almost 425 points or 4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,510-point plateau and it's got a firm lead again for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a quicker than expected economic recovery following the Covid-19 shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 205.38 points or 1.82 percent to finish at 11,511.64 after trading between 11,380.67 and 11,542.25.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial perked 2.44 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.28 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 1.24 percent, Fubon Financial increased 2.32 percent, First Financial collected 0.66 percent, E Sun Financial rallied 2.00 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.78 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.65 percent, Largan Precision and Hon Hai Precision both gathered 1.82 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 2.76 percent, MediaTek soared 3.55 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.69 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.82 percent and Formosa Plastic was up 0.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Monday's gains.

The Dow surged 526.82 points or 2.04 percent to finish at 26,289.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 169.84 points or 1.75 percent to end at 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 spiked 58.15 points or 1.90 percent to close at 3,124.74.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rebounded much more than expected in May as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

Positive sentiment was also generated by reports indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

During congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged recent signs of improvement in the economy but cautioned that "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the oil demand forecast for the year by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $1.26 or 3.4 percent at $38.38 a barrel.

