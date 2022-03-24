Taiwan Stock Market Expected To Reverse Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 635 points or 3.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,700-point plateau although it figures to see renewed support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on continued upward momentum following heavy selling earlier this month. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the plastics, gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 32.31 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 17,699.06 after trading between 17,603.22 and 17,711.17.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial sank 0.77 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.24 percent, CTBC Financial fell 0.17 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.53 percent, First Financial collected 0.36 percent, E Sun Financial perked 0.32 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.12 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.95 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.25 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.34 percent, MediaTek shed 0.51 percent, Delta Electronics gained 0.76 percent, Formosa Plastic slumped 0.47 percent, Nan Ya Plastics eased 0.11 percent, Asia Cement improved 0.73 percent and Taiwan Cement increased 0.60 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow spiked 349.44 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 34,707.94, while the NASDAQ jumped 269.23 points or 1.93 percent to end at 14,191.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 63.92 points or 1.43 percent to close at 4,520.16.

The support om Wall Street came as express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Traders also kept an eye on developments out of Europe, where President Joe Biden is meeting with U.S. allies in Brussels. The Biden administration has imposed additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia's largest financial institution.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over 50 years in the week ended March 19. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled more than expected in February

Crude oil prices showed a notable move to the downside on Thursday after Iran hinted it may be close to getting a new nuclear deal with the U.S. via negotiations in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude for May delivery tumbled $2.59 or 2.3 percent to $112.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see March results for its consumer confidence index later today; in February, the index score was 73.19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.