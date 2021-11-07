Taiwan Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 90 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,300-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm as they get to react to better than expected employment data from the United States and the corresponding bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 218.00 points or 1.28 percent to finish at the daily high of 17,296.90 after moving as low as 17,097.16.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.04 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.75 percent, CTBC Financial dipped 0.22 percent, First Financial rose 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 2.21 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 3.07 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.93 percent, Largan Precision tanked 2.43 percent, MediaTek improved 1.29 percent, Delta Electronics spiked 3.35 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.94 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.67 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.10 percent and Catcher Technology and Fubon Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened sharply higher on Friday, faded somewhat as the day progressed but still ended solidly in the green at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 203.72 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 36,327.95, while the NASDAQ added 31.28 points or 0.20 percent to close at 15,971.59 and the S&P 500 rose 17.47 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,697.53. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent, the S&P jumped 2 percent and the Dow gained 1.4 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employment increased by more than expected in October.

The Labor Department described the job growth as widespread, with notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing.

Signals from the Federal Reserve suggesting it is not in a hurry to raise interests also continued to generate buying interest even as the central bank begins scaling back its asset purchases.

Crude oil prices showed a strong move to the upside Friday as traders continued to digest news that OPEC and its allies decided to stick with a plan to raise oil output modestly and gradually. West Texas Intermediate Crude for December delivery jumped $2.46 or 3.1 percent to $81.27 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to jump 30.7 percent on year, down from 40.4 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 24.4 percent, easing from 29.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $6.63 billion, up from $6.45 billion a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.