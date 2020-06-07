Taiwan Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, advancing almost 540 points or 5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,480-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive following much better than expected U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index gained 86.20 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 11,479.40 after trading between 11,411.94 and 11,482.36.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial increased 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.32 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.73 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.11 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.36 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.80 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.23 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.13 percent, Largan Precision added 0.71 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.82 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.92 percent, Asia Cement spiked 1.12 percent and Taiwan Cement, Catcher Technology and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 829.16 points or 3.15 percent to 27,110.98, while the NASDAQ soared 198.27 points or 2.06 percent to 9,814.08 and the S&P 500 spiked 81.58 points or 2.62 percent to 3,193.93. For the week, the Dow jumped 6.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 3.4 percent and the S&P was up 4.9 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report seemed to prove traders were right to be optimistic about a quick economic recovery following a record spike in employment.

However, the Labor Department also revealed the unemployment rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher if not for the misclassification of persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid optimism about increased energy demand and extended production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $2.14 or 5.7 percent at $39.55 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to fall 2.10 percent on year after adding 0.5 percent in March. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.73 percent after easing 1.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.139 billion, up from $2.27 billion a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.