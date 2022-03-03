Taiwan Stock Market Expected To Hand Back Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 300 points or 1.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,960-point plateau although it's likely to turn lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative and volatile, responding to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and plastics.

For the day, the index added 66.80 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 17,934.40 after trading between 17,906.24 and 18,026.03.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial was up 0.16 percent, while E Sun Financial collected 0.17 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.12 percent, Largan Precision dipped 0.24 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.67 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.39 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.46 percent, Nan Ya Plastics gained 0.77 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.10 percent and Hon Hai Precision, MediaTek, Mega Financial, CTBC Financial, Fubon Financial, First Financial and Asia Cement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before late selling pressure saw them finish firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 96.69 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 33,794.66, while the NASDAQ tumbled 214.08 points or 1.56 percent to end at 13,537.94 and the S&P 500 fell 23.05 points or 0.53 percent to close at 4,363.49.

The volatility on the day came as traders kept an eye on developments in Ukraine as Russian forces continue to step up their attacks, forcing thousands of Ukrainians to flee the country.

Traders remain worried the sanctions imposed on Russia along with the subsequent surge in oil prices could derail the economic recovery even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Committee and reiterated the central bank is likely to raise rates by at least 25 basis points at its meeting later this month.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management reported a continued slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in February.

U.S. crude oil prices drifted lower on Thursday, retreating from multi-year highs on speculation over a possible nuclear deal with Iran. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by 2.6 percent at $107.67 a barrel.

