Taiwan Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 525 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,620-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely after overdone selling a day earlier. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 404.19 points or 2.37 percent to finish at 16,620.90 after trading between 16,579.89 and 16,912.30.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.62 percent, while CTBC Financial dropped 1.19 percent, Fubon Financial slumped 1.45 percent, First Financial sank 1.25 percent, E Sun Financial lost 1.67 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.97 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 4.51 percent, Hon Hai Precision surrendered 2.90 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.59 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.36 percent, Novatek Microelectronics retreated 3.23 percent, MediaTek declined 1.99 percent, Delta Electronics stumbled 3.86 percent, Formosa Plastic was down 0.93 percent, Asia Cement slid 1.37 percent, Taiwan Cement dipped 0.97 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages spent most on Monday in negative territory before a later rally pushed them solidly into the green.

The Dow jumped 238.06 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 34,049.46, while the NASDAQ spiked 165.56 points or 1.29 percent to end at 13,004.85 and the S&P 500 gained 24.34 points or 0.57 percent to close at 4,296.12.

The late rebound on Wall Street came as treasuries pulled back as the day progressed. The ten-year yield continued to give ground after ending last Thursday's trading at its highest closing level since December 2018.

The NASDAQ benefited from a surge by shares of Twitter (TWTR), which shot up by 5.7 percent after the social media giant accepted billionaire Elon Musk's buyout deal valued at about $44 billion.

The soft start was the result of lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week, as well as concerns about global economic growth amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in China.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday as a spike in Covid cases in China raised concerns about energy demand. A strong U.S. dollar amid rising prospects of a series of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also weighed on crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $3.53 or 3.5 percent at $98.54 a barrel.

