Taiwan Stock Market Due For Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 340 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,510-point plateau although it's ripe for consolidation on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as stocks are expected to remain on the coronavirus roller coaster. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index climbed 122.47 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 11,514.82 after trading between 11,454.65 and 11,525.32.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial advanced 1.01 percent, while Mega Financial perked 1.70 percent, CTBC Financial gained 1.33 percent, Fubon Financial spiked 1.57 percent, First Financial collected 0.21 percent, E Sun Financial gathered 1.72 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.78 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.63 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.22 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.55 percent, Catcher Technology accelerated 1.89 percent, MediaTek soared 3.91 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.35 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 1.05 percent and Formosa Plastic increased 0.86 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday, extending the volatility seen over the past several sessions.

The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.58 percent to finish at 26,121.28, while the NASDAQ sank 279.49 points or 3.10 percent to 8,738.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.18 points or 3.39 percent to 3,023.94.

Ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on Wednesday's strong gains.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, while a separate report showed labor productivity increased by less than estimated in Q4 of 2019. And the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports that OPEC has recommended an extension of current output cuts and trim output by another 1.5 million barrels a day for the second quarter. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April lost $0.88 or 2 percent at $45.90 a barrel.

