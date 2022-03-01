Taiwan Stock Market Due For Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two consecutive trading days, advancing more than 300 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,900-point plateau although it's likely to open under pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast is sharply negative on soaring concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Tuesday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks, plastics and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 246.07 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 17,898.25 after trading between 17,657.50 and 17,944.50.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.48 percent, while Mega Financial spiked 1.60 percent, CTBC Financial accelerated 2.21 percent, Fubon Financial gained 1.46 percent, First Financial1improved 1.56 percent, E Sun Financial advanced 1.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.84 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.46 percent, Largan Precision strengthened 1.49 percent, Catcher Technology rallied 2.10 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.38 percent, Delta Electronics surged 4.06 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 2.86 percent, Nan Ya Plastics was up 2.62 percent, Asia Cement increased 2.22 percent, Taiwan Cement gathered 0.95 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed before closing firmly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 597.65 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,294.95, while the NASDAQ tumbled 218.94 points or 1.59 percent to close at 13,532.46 and the S&P 500 dropped 67.68 points or 1.55 percent to end at 4,306.26.

The weakness on Wall Street came as selling continued unabated amid rising worries about the likely economic impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and several Western countries.

According to reports, Russian rockets have hit the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and a long line of tanks was heading toward Kyiv.

In U.S. economic news, construction spending posted a bigger gain than expected in January, while the ISM's manufacturing PMI for February also came in above forecasts.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday as an escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia raised concerns about global oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.69 or 8 percent at $103.41 a barrel, the highest settlement since July 2014.

