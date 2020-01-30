Taiwan Stock Market Due For Positive Bounce

(RTTNews) - Upon returning from the Lunar New Year holiday, the Taiwan stock market emphatically halted the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 point or 0.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,420-point plateau although it's likely to move higher on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests bargain hunting following heavy selling a day earlier on coronavirus fears. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished with major damage on Thursday as it caught up on missed negative sentiment across the board.

For the day, the index plummeted 696.97 points or 5.75 percent to finish at 11,421.74 after trading between 11,418.22 and 11,933.23.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 5.80 percent, while Mega Financial shed 3.55 percent, CTBC Financial fell 3.93 percent, Fubon Financial slid 4.46 percent, First Financial tumbled 4.28 percent, E Sun Financial skidded 4.10 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company sank 4.95 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 5.92 percent, Hon Hai Precision cratered 9.97 percent, Largan Precision declined 5.33 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 5.11 percent, MediaTek plummeted 8.47 percent, Asia Cement plunged 7.80 percent, Taiwan Cement gave away 6.90 percent and Formosa Plastic tanked 7.47 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened lower on Thursday but saw a notable recovery in the afternoon and ended firmly in the green.

The Dow added 124.21 points or 0.43 percent to 28,858.66, while the NASDAQ rose 23.80 points or 0.26 percent to 9,298.96 and the S&P 500 was up 10.65 points or 0.33 percent to 3,284.05.

The recovery on Wall Street came after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. Earlier in the day, the U.S. confirmed its first human-to human transmission of the virus, which has killed 171 people in China and has spread to as many as 18 other countries.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter Q4 continued at the same pace as in the previous quarter. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased from an upwardly revised level last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on coronavirus concerns. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.19 or 2.2 percent at $52.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.