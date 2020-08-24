Taiwan Stock Market Draws Firm Lead For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 285 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 12,650-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising oil prices and continued optimism for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were up and now the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 39.29 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 12,647.13 after trading between 12,567.95 and 12,702.94.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.13 percent, while CTBC Financial sank 0.78 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.24 percent, First Financial retreated 0.93 percent, E Sun Financial skidded 1.28 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.82 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.67 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.77 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.69 percent, Catcher Technology surged 4.18 percent, MediaTek plunged 3.15 percent, Formosa Plastic dropped 0.75 percent, Asia Cement slid 0.23 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.45 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the session, sending the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 378.13 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 28,308.46, while the NASDAQ advanced 67.92 points or 0.60 percent to end at 11,379.72 and the S&P 500 advanced 34.12 points or 1.00 percent to close at 3,431.28.

The strength on Wall Street came following upbeat news on the coronavirus front after the Food and Drug issued an emergency authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.

Adding to the positive sentiment, a report from the Financial Times said the Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the U.K. for use in America ahead of the presidential election.

Oil prices jumped on Monday as the threat of hurricanes in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico brought oil production to a halt. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents or 0.72 percent at $42.58 a barrel.

