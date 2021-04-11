Taiwan Stock Market Called Higher On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 500 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,850-point plateau although it's predicted to turn higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology stocks offset by weakness from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index fell 72.30 point or 0.43 percent to finish at 16,854.10 after trading between 16,815.59 and 17,016.13.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 0.84 percent, while Mega Financial lost 0.63 percent, CTBC Financial declined 0.92 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.88 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.49 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.85 percent, Hon Hai Precision tanked 2.04 percent, Largan Precision plunged 2.58 percent, Catcher Technology retreated 1.44 percent, MediaTek surrendered 2.06 percent, Formosa Plastic soared 2.49 percent, Taiwan Cement and Asia Cement both fell 0.43 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 297.03 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 33,800.60, while the NASDAQ added 70.88 points or 0.51 percent to end at 13,900.19 and the S&P gained 31.63 points or 0.77 percent to close at 4,128.80. For the week, the Dow rose 2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent and the S&P jumped 2.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a swift recovery by the U.S. economy. Traders are hopeful the economy may fully reopen soon after the Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 20 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Repeated assurances the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future may also have generated continued buying interest.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. producer prices jumped more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday as worries about the outlook for energy demand amid a continued surge in coronavirus cases weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.28 or 0.5 percent at $59.32 a barrel.

