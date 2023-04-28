News & Insights

Taiwan slips into recession as Q1 GDP contracts worse than expected

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

April 28, 2023 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung for Reuters ->

Preliminary Q1 GDP -3.02% y/y vs Q4 -0.41% (Reuters poll -1.25%)

Q1 exports -19.17% y/y in U.S. dollar terms

Adds details

TAIPEI, April 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export-dependent economy slipped into recession in the first quarter and shrank by a worse rate than expected, hit by a drop in exports due to slowing global tech demand amid broader economic woes.

For the January-March period, annual gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 3.02% from a year earlier, following a contraction of 0.41% in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday.

That was worse than a fall of 1.25% predicted in a Reuters poll.

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy contracted 6.37% on a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

First-quarter exports dropped 19.17% from a year earlier in U.S. dollar terms, the agency said, hit by high global inflation, the war in Ukraine and generally weaker demand worldwide.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung; Editing by Ben Blanchard & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((faith.hung@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.