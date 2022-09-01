Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone in Kinmen

TAIPEI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday it shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace in Kinmen, a group of islands located just offshore from Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou.

The ministry said it will continue to investigate and monitor to maintain the safety of the defence zone.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

