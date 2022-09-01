US Markets

Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone in Kinmen

Contributor
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday it shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace in Kinmen, a group of islands located just offshore from Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou.

TAIPEI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday it shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace in Kinmen, a group of islands located just offshore from Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou.

The ministry said it will continue to investigate and monitor to maintain the safety of the defence zone.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular